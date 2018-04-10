North West Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run murder attempt

  • 10 April 2018
Groes Llwyd in Abergele Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Police say the man was hit by a car on Groes Lwyd in Abergele

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Conwy county.

The 22-year-old man was walking on Groes Lwyd, Abergele, at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday when he was hit.

North Wales Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the suspect had received conditional bail as further investigations are carried out.

