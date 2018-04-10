Man arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run murder attempt
- 10 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Conwy county.
The 22-year-old man was walking on Groes Lwyd, Abergele, at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday when he was hit.
North Wales Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A police spokeswoman said the suspect had received conditional bail as further investigations are carried out.