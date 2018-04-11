Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to put a weather station on the summit of Snowdon in a bid to cut rescue call-outs have been approved.

It is hoped walkers will use the real-time information, including temperature and wind speeds, to make sure they are prepared before setting off.

About 500,000 visitors hike to the summit every year. It is hoped the information would help cut the number of emergency incidents on the mountain.

The plans were approved by Snowdonia National Park Authority on Wednesday.