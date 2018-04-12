Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Skip hire business owners jailed for illegal waste storage

Three owners of a skip hire business who were jailed for waste offences have been ordered to repay almost £300,000 to help clear the site.

Joseph Gaffey, 53, Patricia Gaffey, 64, and Michael Gaffey, 59, were each sentenced to 10 months in prison in March 2017 for illegally storing waste.

The company, Porthmadog Skip Hire, was found to pose an environmental risk by Natural Resources Wales.

The repayment fees were decided at a financial hearing at Mold Crown Court.

Joseph Gaffey has been ordered to pay £92,102; Patricia Gaffey £86,729 and Michael Gaffey £113,293.

The court heard the clean up was paid for by the Welsh Government and cost about £350,000.

The siblings took over running the business after their father retired and were allowed to keep up to 5,000 tonnes of waste on the site per year.

However, they were found to be unsafely storing as much as 7,800 tonnes per year.