Image caption Simon Willans died a day after being sent home from Ysbyty Gwynedd in January 2016

The death of a 42-year-old man the day after a hospital discharged him after failing to diagnose blood clots was preventable, according to a coroner.

Simon Willans from Anglesey should have had further tests at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, which might have prevented the tragedy, said Dewi Pritchard Jones.

The senior coroner for north west Wales ruled out a conclusion of neglect but said there was a "failure to diagnose".

Mr Willans's father, Laurence, said he was disappointed with the verdict.

Former farm worker Mr Willans died in January 2016 after collapsing at his parents' home on the island.

Pathologist Dr Mark Lord told the hearing in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, that Mr Willans's right calf was swollen due to deep vein thrombosis and there was pulmonary embolism.

The coroner concluded: "Simon Willans died of a preventable natural cause which hadn't been diagnosed or treated when he was in hospital on the day before his death."

Image copyright Willans Family Image caption "We have lost a son and we are now struggling," said Laurence Willans

He said a report to prevent future deaths had previously been issued by the assistant coroner and matters of a professional nature should be left to the relevant professional organisation.

There had also been a serious incident review, he said.

Hospital consultant Dr Hassan Mohammed had denied at the inquest he "failed" in his care after not diagnosing deep vein thrombosis and a pulmonary embolism.

Dr Mohammed, a doctor for 33 years, said the General Medical Council had taken no further action against him.

After the inquest verdict, Laurence Willans said: "It's very disappointing. I don't want any money, I just wanted someone to say 'yes, it's my fault'.

"We have lost a son and we are now struggling," he said, adding he hoped Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board had "learned lessons".

BCUHB executive medical director Dr Evan Moore said it had changed some procedures, adding: "We fully accept the coroner's findings and apologise to Mr Willans's family for the failings in his care."