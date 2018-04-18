Image copyright Conwy council Image caption The new culture centre will have views across to Conwy Castle

Work on a £3.7m culture centre telling the story of Conwy from prehistoric times to the present day is set to begin.

It will have 80,000 documents and 1,000 objects from the local authority's archive and museum collections.

A contract has now been awarded to Wynne Construction, which will move on site in May to start clearing it.

The single storey building will have a green roof to blend in to Bodlondeb Park's leafy surroundings.