Image caption Damaged roof pictured in March

A Gwynedd secondary school reopens to all pupils on Monday following the completion of the first phase of repairs caused by a storm.

The roof of Ysgol Ardudwy in Harlech was ripped off by Storm Emma in March.

Pupils in Years 10 and 11 had to be moved to the old library building and youth club in Harlech and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau.

Arrangements have been made to ensure the rest of repair work does not affect GCSE exams, said Gwynedd council.

However, it will mean some classes will be held in the former library in Harlech when top floor sections have to be temporarily closed so that the remaining re-roofing work can be carried out.

Gwynedd council it had been a "challenging period" for parents as well as staff and pupils.

A spokesman said all the work should be completed before the start of the September term.