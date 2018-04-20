A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on a road in Gwynedd, North Wales Police said.

The motorbike caught fire after colliding with a tractor on the A499 at Penrhos near Pwllheli at about 17:30 BST.

The 49-year-old rider has been airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Police are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen either vehicle being driven prior to the collision to come forward.

The vehicles crashed between Pwhelli and Penrhos. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene to put out the bike fire.