Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus travelling from Bethesda to Capel Curig around the time of the crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A5 in Gwynedd county.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ogwen Valley at 16:15 BST on Saturday.

Officers said a man was taken to hospital in Stoke following the collision between a blue Ford Focus and a motorbike.

North Wales Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Jason Diamond, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are particularly keen on speaking to anybody who may have seen the blue-coloured Ford Focus that was travelling from the Bethesda area towards Capel Curig, being driven prior to the collision."