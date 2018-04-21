Motorcyclist seriously injured in A5 Gwynedd crash
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A5 in Gwynedd county.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Ogwen Valley at 16:15 BST on Saturday.
Officers said a man was taken to hospital in Stoke following the collision between a blue Ford Focus and a motorbike.
North Wales Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Sgt Jason Diamond, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are particularly keen on speaking to anybody who may have seen the blue-coloured Ford Focus that was travelling from the Bethesda area towards Capel Curig, being driven prior to the collision."