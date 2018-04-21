North West Wales

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A5 Gwynedd crash

  • 21 April 2018
Satellite photo of the Ogwen Valley area Image copyright Google
Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus travelling from Bethesda to Capel Curig around the time of the crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A5 in Gwynedd county.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ogwen Valley at 16:15 BST on Saturday.

Officers said a man was taken to hospital in Stoke following the collision between a blue Ford Focus and a motorbike.

North Wales Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Jason Diamond, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are particularly keen on speaking to anybody who may have seen the blue-coloured Ford Focus that was travelling from the Bethesda area towards Capel Curig, being driven prior to the collision."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites