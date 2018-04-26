NHS charity Awyr Las probe 'a matter of urgency'
The spending of an NHS charity is being investigated as a "matter of urgency" by the Charity Commission.
Awyr Las, run by the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, is under scrutiny after pledging £450,000 to pay for an NHS staff engagement scheme.
The Charity Commission said it would assess if the pledge had been made "in line with legal duties as a trustee and the charity's best interests".
The health board said staff education was a "legitimate expenditure".
The charity - meaning Blue Skies - was referred to the commission by Conservative AM for Aberconwy, Janet Finch-Saunders.
The money was promised as part of a bid to lift the Betsi Cadwaladr health board out of special measures and Awyr Las receives donations to provide everything from life-changing equipment to comfy chairs in emergency departments.
The health board agreed the expenditure in 2016 as part of the improvements the Welsh Government said it had to make.