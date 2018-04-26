Image copyright Google Image caption Awyr Las is based at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor

The spending of an NHS charity is being investigated as a "matter of urgency" by the Charity Commission.

Awyr Las, run by the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, is under scrutiny after pledging £450,000 to pay for an NHS staff engagement scheme.

The Charity Commission said it would assess if the pledge had been made "in line with legal duties as a trustee and the charity's best interests".

The health board said staff education was a "legitimate expenditure".

The charity - meaning Blue Skies - was referred to the commission by Conservative AM for Aberconwy, Janet Finch-Saunders.

The money was promised as part of a bid to lift the Betsi Cadwaladr health board out of special measures and Awyr Las receives donations to provide everything from life-changing equipment to comfy chairs in emergency departments.

The health board agreed the expenditure in 2016 as part of the improvements the Welsh Government said it had to make.