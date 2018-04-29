Image caption The rider was the only one involved in the crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a road in Conwy county in the early hours.

The 32-year-old rider was the only one involved in the accident, which took place between 01:00 BST and 05:00, North Wales Police said.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, on the B5106 between Betws-y-Coed and Llanrwst.

An investigation into the crash is under way and the force has appealed for witnesses.