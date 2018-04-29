North West Wales

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Betws-y-Coed

  • 29 April 2018
Police accident sign
Image caption The rider was the only one involved in the crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a road in Conwy county in the early hours.

The 32-year-old rider was the only one involved in the accident, which took place between 01:00 BST and 05:00, North Wales Police said.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, on the B5106 between Betws-y-Coed and Llanrwst.

An investigation into the crash is under way and the force has appealed for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites