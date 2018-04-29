Body on Llandudno beach prompts police inquiry
- 29 April 2018
A police inquiry has begun after a body was found on a beach in Conwy county.
The man was found dead outside the RNLI boathouse in Llandudno at about 5:30 BST.
North Wales Police are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Police said his death was being treated as unexplained. Formal identification is yet to take place. The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.