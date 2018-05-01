Image copyright Family photo Image caption Carl Vaughan Evans, 32, died at the scene of the crash between Betws-y-Coed and Llanrwst

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash "died doing something he loved", his family said paying tribute.

Carl Vaughan Evans, 32, died in the crash on the B5106 between Betws-y-Coed and Llanrwst early on Sunday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Conwy county. No other vehicles were involved and police are appealing for information.

Mr Evans' parents, brother and partner each paid tribute, saying they have been left "devastated".

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the crash happened sometime between 01:00 BST and 05:00 BST

His father David Thomas Evans said: "I am devastated by the loss of my son Carl. He was much more than just a son to me, more like my best friend or a brother.

"We did everything together, I would see him every day and we enjoyed a very close relationship."

In a statement, his mother Denise and brother Cemlyn said Mr Evans was a devoted father who loved his children.

They said: "He was well loved by everyone in the community whose response to Carl's passing has been overwhelming especially from the Swallow Falls Hotel where Carl worked.

"Carl loved riding his motorbike and sadly he died doing something he loved."

Mr Evans' partner and mother of his children, Debbie Ryan said: "I don't know what to say Carl, your babies love you very much, and we will miss you. I promise I will look after them."

North Wales Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them.