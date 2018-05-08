Motorcyclist dies following A494 Bala crash
- 8 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after his motorbike collided with a car in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said the crash happened on the A494 at Bala just after 15:00 BST on Monday.
The family of the 57-year-old from the Wrexham area have been informed.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.