Image copyright Morris, Marshall and Poole Image caption All aboard: The railway comes complete with a waterfall and a suspension bridge

A house in south Gwynedd has been put on the market - with a 900ft (274m) model railway thrown in.

Enthusiast Cyril Aspley and his wife Mary are selling their house in Tywyn as they downsize due to ill health.

But Mr Aspley is leaving behind his railway - complete with a waterfall and a suspension bridge.

Estate agent Michael William said he had not "seen anything like it" when he went to value the house.

The model railway - which has 10 engines and up to 50 assorted rolling stock - has four loops and is capable of running four trains at once, with 32 sets of points.

Mr Aspley started building it after falling in love with trains when the couple moved to the house about seven years ago.

He said: "When we moved to Tywyn I was introduced to a model railway and it got me hooked.

"I used to fly model aircraft, but as my wife said, it was costing too much if you crashed a model aeroplane compared to a railway engine."

He had to build a bridge to get the track from one side of the garden to the other. The trains are kept in a workshop which has a hatch in its door to allow them to travel into the garden.

But despite the hours spent building the model the couple are leaving it behind when they move to a smaller property.

It is on the market for £220,000