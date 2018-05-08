Image copyright Twitter | @1976vintage

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being found on a beach at Anglesey.

The coastguard said it received a call about concerns for the safety of a man last seen in the sea off Rhosneigr beach on Tuesday at 19:50 BST.

It sent out RNLI crews from Trearddur Bay to investigate when they received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service to say that a casualty had been found on the beach.

The man's condition is not known.