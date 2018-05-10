Image caption Polystyrene is thought to have spread across miles of Anglesey's coastline

A total of £100,000 is expected to be offered by the Welsh Government towards the cost of cleaning up Holyhead Marina.

The marina was hit by strong gales in March when Storm Emma damaged 80 boats, several of which sank.

Pollution from the wreckage of boats in the marina is thought to have affected miles of Anglesey's coastline.

First Minister Carwyn Jones is due to visit the marina on Thursday to announce the funding.

It is aimed at helping the Isle of Anglesey County Council support local businesses and promote tourism.

'Terrible incident'

Anglesey Council leader Llinos Medi said there had been "tremendous damage" to the marina, local businesses were "suffering" and the impact on the environment and beaches had been "considerable".

He added: "Thankfully, everyone, from businesses to volunteers, has pulled together to tackle this terrible incident and we are now working towards recovery."

Significant progress has been made to clean up the area since the storm, with an estimated 40 tonnes of polystyrene and 3,000 litres of oil recovered from the marina and neighbouring beaches, the Welsh Government said.

The announcement comes on the day Holyhead welcomes the first cruise ship of the season.