Image copyright Eric Jones | Geograph Image caption Four single bedrooms will be provided at the hospice unit

A hospice unit is to open in Anglesey in an unused ward at Holyhead's Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley.

The four-bedroom unit will be a satellite of St David's Hospice, based at Llandudno, Conwy, and it is due to open next year.

The £500,000 project is a collaboration between Anglesey council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

It will work with the Hospice at Home service covering Anglesey and Gwynedd, which recently merged with the hospice.

Chief executive Trystan Pritchard said it was an "important step to ensuring the people of Anglesey and Gwynedd have the same choice in end of life care as has been available in Llandudno for 20 years".