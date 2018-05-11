Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joyce Currie has been visiting the beach since 1925

A 93-year old woman is calling on Gwynedd council to reinstate a ramp so she can access the beach near her home.

Joyce Currie lives in Fairbourne in Meirionydd, and has been visiting the beach regularly since 1925.

However, the access ramp was removed recently because it was in poor condition.

Gwynedd Council said it was discussing the possibility of building a new ramp on the beach at Fairbourne in the future with Natural Resources Wales.

Ms Currie, who moved to Fairbourne 22 years ago from Sutton Coldfield, has now started a petition to get the ramp put back.

"It was lovely on Sunday and I would loved to have gone down on the sands. But there was no way I could get down," Ms Currie said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joyce Currie, 6 months old, with her father on Fairbourne beach, 1925

She visited the beach with her parents in 1925 when she was just 6 months old and swam in the sea until she was 90.

"My dad taught me to swim here when I was about 11. Then I had a baby brother so we'd come down with them," she said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joyce Currie in 2006 aged 81 swimming off Fairbourne beach with friends Sandra and Eileen

"And then with my own children, playing with them, paddling, swimming."

She wants the council to provide a new ramp, "next week, preferably yesterday".

The council said the concrete ramp had been removed as it was in a dangerous condition following recent storms.

"The old ramp had been constructed from low quality material and was built to allow for sailing dinghies to be launched from the beach," it said in a statement.

"The beach at Fairbourne is extremely dynamic and the pebble foreshore is instrumental in providing a natural, albeit limited, sea defence for the village.

Any ramp or structure that is to be considered for the future must be proven not to have any effect on coastal processes that may affect this area of the coast."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joyce Currie at the ‘southern cliffs’ end of Fairbourne beach in 1979 with grandson Tom