North West Wales

Light aircraft crashes at Caernarfon Airport

  • 12 May 2018
Image caption It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash

Emergency services are at Caernarfon Airport after a light aircraft crashed.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Gwynedd airfield by air traffic control at about 13:15 BST on Saturday.

The fire service has two appliances at the scene, from Bangor and Caernarfon, as well as three officers.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene. A Caernarfon Airport spokesman said he was unable to comment.