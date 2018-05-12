Light aircraft crashes at Caernarfon Airport
- 12 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Emergency services are at Caernarfon Airport after a light aircraft crashed.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Gwynedd airfield by air traffic control at about 13:15 BST on Saturday.
The fire service has two appliances at the scene, from Bangor and Caernarfon, as well as three officers.
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene. A Caernarfon Airport spokesman said he was unable to comment.