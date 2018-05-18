Image copyright Geograph/Jeff Buck Image caption The man was taken to hospital in Bangor, after the air ambulance was called at about 17:00 BST

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff onto an Anglesey beach.

The air ambulance flew to the incident at Porth-y-post, just north of Trearddur Bay, at about 17:00 BST.

Coastguard rescue teams from Holyhead and Cemaes Bay were called to assist the ambulance service and the man was airlifted to hospital in Bangor.

The RNLI confirmed the Trearddur Bay inshore lifeboat was also called out to assist during Friday's incident.