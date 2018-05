Image copyright RNLI Llandudno Image caption The casualty was airlifted to hospital from the beach on Sunday morning

An angler has been airlifted to hospital after falling into the sea while fishing from rocks at Llandudno's Great Orme headland.

A second person who went into the sea to help the angler was treated by paramedics for being "extremely cold".

Llandudno RNLI and HM Coastguard received the callout off Pigeons Cave, Pen Trwyn, at 07:36 BST.

RNLI volunteers took the angler to shore for the airlift before returning to rescue the second person from rocks.