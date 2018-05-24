Image caption The A487 is an important commuter and holiday route into the Llyn Peninsula

Plans for a new £135m Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass have been given the go-ahead.

The new six mile (10km) road will "connect communities" said First Minister Carwyn Jones.

He added it would also be vital in alleviating current traffic congestion and reducing journey times in the area.

Construction could start in November and be completed by spring 2021 with a process to award a contract set to start in June.

"The bypass will not only help connect communities in the area through sustainable and resilient infrastructure, but also provide a vital link to the A55 and beyond to Ireland, England and Europe," said Mr Jones.

Work on the road had been expected to begin last autumn after a public inquiry ended.

But in March the Welsh Government said it needed more time to consider the "volume of correspondence" received.

Some 22 structures, including seven bridges, are planned for the project which will help ease congestion on the A487 between Plas Menai and Llanwnda.

It is expected to have two lanes in one direction and one lane in the opposite direction.