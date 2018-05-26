Three children and one adult were taken to hospital after a fire destroyed a house in Conwy county.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said four people were taken to hospital after a blaze caused "100% damage" to a house in Beechmere Rise, Mochdre, just after 07:30 BST.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this stage.

The fire also damage two adjacent properties, but the extent of that damage has not yet been established.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.