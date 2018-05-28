A470 near Betws-y-Coed closed after car and motorbike crash
- 28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car and motorbike have crashed near Betws-y-Coed.
Emergency services were called to the A470 between the A5 Betws-y-Coed and A496 Benar Road, Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 13:40 BST.
Police described the crash as serious but it is not clear if anyone was seriously hurt.
The A470 has been closed and North Wales Police issued advice to motorists, tweeting: "Please avoid the area for the next few hours".