Image caption It is not yet clear if anyone was seriously injured in the crash

A car and motorbike have crashed near Betws-y-Coed.

Emergency services were called to the A470 between the A5 Betws-y-Coed and A496 Benar Road, Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 13:40 BST.

Police described the crash as serious but it is not clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

The A470 has been closed and North Wales Police issued advice to motorists, tweeting: "Please avoid the area for the next few hours".