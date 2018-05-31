Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Gareth Wyn Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash has paid tribute to a "wonderful father of two."

Gareth Wyn Roberts died in the two-vehicle collision in Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, on Wednesday morning at about 11:30 BST.

The 53-year-old teaching assistant from Holyhead was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife Jemma Roberts described her late husband as having a "happy outlook on life."

He was a guitarist and drummer and was a member of a band called Section 3.

"I can't believe the shock I've had," Mrs Roberts said.

"The boys and I are grateful for the support we've had, and respectfully ask for privacy to come [to] terms with our devastating loss."