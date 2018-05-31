Image copyright ITV Image caption Gruffyd Wyn Roberts wowed the audience with his rendition of Andrea Bocelli's Nelle Tue Mani from the film Gladiator

An opera singer from Anglesey has been voted into the final of Britain's Got Talent after winning his semi-final.

Gruffyd Wyn Roberts, 22, from Amlwch, wowed the audience on Wednesday with his rendition of Andrea Bocelli's Nelle Tue Mani from the film Gladiator.

Judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon labelled the performance "epic".

Comedian Noel James, from the Swansea Valley, appears in Thursday's semi-final on ITV1.

Mr Roberts advanced through to the semi-finals of the show after being given the "golden buzzer" by Holden when he sang Puccini's Nessun Dorma in his audition.

The performance led to comparisons to Paul Potts, who won the first edition of the show in 2007.