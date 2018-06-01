Image copyright Geograph/Oliver Mills Image caption The Pierhead part of the pier will close from Monday

Parts of one of Wales' oldest Victorian piers will shut for nine months as it undergoes restoration work.

The owners of the Grade II-listed Garth Pier in Bangor have decided to keep it closed during the £1m project after an "adverse" structural report.

Bangor City Council said the end of the 1,500ft (470m) structure, the second longest pier in Wales, is "considered a danger to the public".

The Tea Room Pavilion will also close until renovation works finish.

The Pierhead part of the pier, opened in 1896 at the entrance to the Menai Strait, will close from Monday.

"The city council apologises for any inconvenience during this construction project," said a spokesman.

"But these works are deemed necessary to secure the stability and safety of the pier for future generations to enjoy."