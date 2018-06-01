Image caption Bryan Davies was found guilty of charges spanning a period of more than 30 years

A man who sexually abused boys while working at a children's home in Denbighshire has been jailed for 22 years.

Bryan Davies, 71, was convicted by a jury last month for a string of sexual offences - including indecent assault - despite being on the run at the time.

He was brought back to Mold Crown Court following a failed suicide bid.

The trial heard Davies enticed boys to his room by offering them alcohol or cigarettes in the 1970s.

Image copyright NCA Image caption Bryan Davies was guarded by police at his hospital bedside following his suicide attempt

The crimes dated back to when Davies was deputy principal at Ystrad Hall and an annex named Eirianfa at Llangollen, which was run by the private organisation Care Concern.

Davies was convicted of 29 charges last month.

They consisted of 20 counts of indecent assault on 11 boys during the 1970s and six charges of making indecent images of children between 2007 and 2013.

He was also found guilty of three charges of inciting young boys to indulge in sexual acts over the internet in 2011 and 2012.

Jurors delivered their verdict in his absence after he failed to turn up to court.

The National Crime Agency found Davies in Folkestone, Kent, where he tried to take his own life.

He was then airlifted to King's College Hospital in London before undergoing surgery.

During his recovery, police officers were on guard at his bedside to ensure he did not try to escape justice again.