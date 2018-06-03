Image copyright ITV Image caption Gruffydd Wyn Roberts wowed the audience in the semi-final with his rendition of Andrea Bocelli's Nelle Tue Mani from the film Gladiator

Residents of an Anglesey village were gathering on Sunday evening to support one of their own in the Britain's Got Talent final.

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, from Amlwch, is one of 10 acts performing at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Locals were gathering to watch the 22-year-old opera singer on a big screen erected in the village.

He went straight through to the semi-finals after securing a golden buzzer pass from judge Amanda Holden.

On Wednesday, Mr Roberts, who works at Pontio arts centre in Bangor, sailed through to the final with his rendition of Andrea Bocelli's Nelle Tue Mani from the film Gladiator.

In his first audition, he performed Nessun Dorma from Puccini's opera Turandot, the same song sung by Paul Potts, who won the first series in 2007.

Image copyright Tom Dymond/ITV Image caption Gruffydd Wyn Roberts got a standing ovation after his first performance

Comedian Noel James, from the Swansea Valley, appeared in Thursday's semi-final but did not make it through.

The live final starts at 19:30 BST on ITV.