Image caption Carwyn Jones defends sacking of Jenny Rathbone (top right) as a committee chair, on Wednesday

There are "serious concerns" over the first minister's justification for sacking an EU funds monitoring committee chair, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has warned.

Labour AM Jenny Rathbone was fired after criticising Welsh ministers' spending on a proposed motorway scheme.

On Wednesday, Carwyn Jones told AMs she had been bound by "collective responsibility", like ministers.

Mr Davies has suggested this leads to a conflict of interest.

'Legitimacy'

Under collective responsibility, ministers are expected to support government policies and not criticise them publicly.

Ms Rathbone also sits on the assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) - on which members of the Welsh government are not allowed to serve.

The Tory leader has written to Presiding Officer Rosemary Butler, saying there are now questions over the validity of some of the PAC's decisions.

He wrote: "The comments made by the first minister in the chamber yesterday are deeply damaging and bring into question the legitimacy and democratic nature of the assembly committees during this fourth assembly.

"Given the important role assembly committees are meant to play in ensuring proper and thorough scrutiny of decisions taken by the Welsh government, this development is one that causes serious concern."

He added: "These concerns are of course still applicable to the new chair [of the EU funds monitoring committee], Mick Antoniw, who also participates on a number of assembly committees."

A Welsh government spokesman said: "Members of [assembly] committees are approved by the National Assembly for Wales.

"The chair of the PMC [Programme Monitoring Committee for European funds] is not a minister, but as the first minister made clear, should adhere to collective responsibility."

Image caption Andrew RT Davies questioning Carwyn Jones over Jenny Rathbone's removal, on Wednesday

Labour AM Alun Davies, who has backed Ms Rathbone for opposing the planned M4 relief road around Newport, wrote on his blog on Thursday: "It is clear that this has been handled poorly by the government and the advice received by the first minister has led to far greater difficulties for the government than the original offence."

On Tuesday, Ms Rathbone said there was "an unhealthy culture at the top of the Welsh government which does not allow for rigorous debate and reflection on the best use of public funds".

Last week, she said she was "appalled" that £20m had been spent on preparatory work on the relief road.

A final decision on the project is due after the 2016 assembly election.