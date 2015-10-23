Coalition and cost questions for Plaid Cymru

This is the first Plaid Cymru conference in years where the NHS has been made the priority.

It's a reflection of where we are in the electoral cycle.

Last year the conference in Llangollen was dominated by events in Scotland, and then six months ago in Caernarfon it was the general election and the prospect of Plaid holding the balance of power in a hung a parliament which grabbed the headlines.

As we now know, things turned out very differently and to be fair to Plaid they weren't the only ones predicting a close call.

The point is that in recent years there have always been other events and developments to talk about.

Speaking to party members in Aberystwyth there's a definite sense that we are approaching the business end, and that the past few years of Leanne Wood's leadership has been gearing up towards now and the next seven months.

Even though Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will inevitably attract much of the attention, I'm expecting a big focus on policy as we head into the assembly election campaign.

Eye on the prize

Health is the big one. The party outlined its central policy a few weeks ago to carry out radical re-organisation, which would involve scrapping Wales' seven health boards and transferring responsibility for large chunks of the NHS to councils.

One senior party member said that on the doorstep the message will be about plans to recruit 1,000 extra doctors and investing in new diagnostic equipment, but nevertheless the merits of major structural change will be in the background.

There are always dangers associated with re-organisation and that was evident on the Good Morning Wales programme when Leanne Wood couldn't give specific figures on how much it would cost.

We're told this will form part of an alternative budget that will be set out by the party before the election.

The prize is an integration of health and social care that can save money in the long run. The challenge will be persuading people that this is realistic.

The inevitable questions about coalition are never far away. There is an irony that earlier in the year Plaid were more than happy to talk about coalitions but are deeply reluctant to do so now.

Plaid have ruled out a deal with the Tories and UKIP, so will inevitably face the accusation from the Tories that they will prop up a Labour administration.

However, I have to say there's no appetite for a coalition whenever I speak to senior figures from both parties.

Leanne Wood says talk of a coalition is a big turn-off for voters. She'll be hoping her policies won't be either.