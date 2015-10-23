Leanne Wood is ready to lead Wales, says Nicola Sturgeon

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nicola Sturgeon urged Plaid Cymru to win the assembly election for the sake of Wales' future

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood is "ready and able" to lead Wales.

Urging voters to back Plaid in the May 2016 assembly election, the SNP leader praised Ms Wood for being modern, principled and passionate.

Ms Sturgeon said the leadership qualities of Ms Wood were proved in the general election TV debates.

She told Plaid's conference in Aberystwyth she knew Ms Wood would "stand firm" with the SNP against cuts.

'Proud'

Ms Sturgeon described the television debates as "filled with men whose only difference wasn't their politics, but the shade of their suit".

"Friends, in those debates Leanne Wood put forward a modern approach to politics - principled, passionate and prepared to lead Wales," she said.

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon says Leanne Wood has 'real star quality'

"I was proud of Leanne, I know you were proud of Leanne and I promise you I will always work with Leanne Wood in the best interests of our two countries."

As her party aimed to win a third Scottish election in May, Ms Sturgeon said: "If the SNP can win in Scotland, there's no reason at all why Plaid Cymru can't also win in Wales.

"Not at some distant point in the future, but now, next May, at this election."

Plaid Cymru members in Aberystwyth enthusiastically applauded her endorsement of Ms Wood as a leader "of real star quality".

Ms Sturgeon also thanked Plaid Cymru for backing the 2014 referendum campaign for Scottish independence.

"I just hope that one day we will get to repay the favour," she said.