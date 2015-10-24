Nigel Farage says Wales' deal from the EU is 'rotten'

Image caption Nigel Farage visited an e-cigarette factory as part of his visit to Swansea

UKIP leader Nigel Farage has said Wales gets a "rotten deal" from the UK's membership of the EU.

Speaking on a visit to Swansea as part of his "Say No to the EU tour", he rejected the idea that Wales is a net beneficiary of being in the union.

Mr Farage visited an e-cigarette firm and attended a rally of 400 people.

Swansea East Labour AM Mike Hedges said many industries were "highly dependent" on the EU and it would be a "giant leap in the dark" for the UK to leave.

David Cameron has promised a referendum on UK membership of the European Union by the end of 2017.

'Under threat'

During the factory visit, Mr Farage told the BBC: "Wales gets a rotten deal from Europe.

"Its fishing industry is being destroyed, its steel industry is being seriously damaged, little businesses like this are under threat of going out of business, and there's nothing a politician in the assembly or in Westminster can do about it."

He said the UK had "given away control of industry, fishing, farming and business to Brussels".

But Mr Hedges insisted remaining an EU member was very much in Wales' interests.

"We've really become part of it, a lot of industries and commerce are highly dependent on the European community," he said.

"I voted to come out last time, but it'd be a giant leap into the dark if we decide to come out now."

Image caption Protesters outside the Liberty Stadium

Around 40 people gathered outside the Liberty Stadium to protest against Mr Farage speaking there on Friday evening.

The unions Unite and Unison organised the rally.

Andy Richards, chair of Unite in Wales, accused Mr Farage of being "intolerant towards asylum seekers and immigrants".

Addressing the protesters, Llyr Powell from UKIP rejected the accusation the party was intolerant.

He said the protest was "politically motivated" because "UKIP is digging in to the core Labour vote in south Wales".

'Personal attacks'

Mr Farage told the rally the referendum was a chance "to take back control of our lives".

He urged not to listen to a "pro-EU elite", which he said included the Kinnock family.

"There's an argument we must confront the Kinnocks with, and virtually everyone in Welsh politics, apart from UKIP.

"It's that far from the EU being good for Wales and business, actually by saying no to the European Union we can take back control of our own lives and put business first.

"The referendum is an opportunity of a lifetime."

Responding, Lord Kinnock said: "Personal attacks mean he's losing the argument.

"Wales benefits economically and socially from EU membership, not from UKIP."