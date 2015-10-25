Wales a 'top priority' for UKIP, says Nigel Farage

Image copyright PA

UKIP leader Nigel Farage has insisted his party will win seats at next year's Welsh assembly election but has ruled out standing himself.

Speaking to BBC's Sunday Politics Wales, Mr Farage said Wales was now a "top priority" for the party.

He said: "The people who are standing for the assembly in Cardiff are not doing so as a protest movement.

"We're doing so with a positive frame of mind and... to do our very best for the people in Wales who elect us."

He added: "If that means becoming a constructive opposition, or if it did mean in some way helping in government, we'd be quite prepared to fulfil either role."

When asked if he would consider standing in the assembly election, he said: "It's a lovely thought and great part of the world to live in.

"I think in some ways life would be more comfortable living in Wales than living on the edge of London as I am but unfortunately, I'll have to rule it out".

He also called for a return of grammar schools in Wales, saying: "We want to make sure that bright kids who come from poor backgrounds have the opportunity to do as well as kids that come from the richest families in Wales.

"You do that by giving people more opportunity through selective education."

"That may seem very radical and it's not something that's been on the agenda in Wales for a very long time but it's the kind of thing that UKIP will be talking about".