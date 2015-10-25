Draft Wales Bill defended by former Lib Dem minister

Image copyright Liberal Democrats

The draft Wales Bill has been defended by a former Liberal Democrat minister, despite the party's leader in Wales insisting it is "not acceptable".

Baroness Jenny Randerson called for "a bit of perspective" on the new powers being offered to Wales.

She added the draft bill could be "greatly improved" through scrutiny.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Kirsty Williams has said the proposed law "cannot be acceptable to the people of Wales" in its current form.

Speaking to AMs after the draft bill was published on Tuesday, Ms Williams said: "What is before us today potentially takes us back to a situation where the democratically elected members of this chamber, on behalf of the people of Wales, will have their actions thwarted by a UK government who may or may not decide they like what we are doing."

But speaking to Sunday Politics Wales, Baroness Randerson said: "I think what we need to do is have a bit of perspective on this because I'm sure it's a draft bill that can be greatly improved.

"It will go through a Welsh affairs committee process of huge scrutiny in the coming months, it will go through the commons as a full bill, and then the Lords. And I can tell you we will be picking it apart bit by bit."