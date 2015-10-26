Welsh Conservatives leader 'can't support' tax credit cuts timing

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has said he cannot support the UK Government's timing of planned cuts to tax credits.

Andrew RT Davies agrees with the principle behind the changes but says they should be "phased in".

He spoke to BBC Wales before the House of Lords voted to delay tax credit cuts, having decided against scrapping the changes entirely on Monday evening.

Mr Davies said the government "must get the timing right".

He told BBC Wales: "Reforming the benefits system is of paramount importance but it must be executed correctly."

The government needs a "taper rate" to bring tax credits down gradually, he added, urging Chancellor George Osborne to introduce one.

'Appalling'

"Tax credits are an expensive luxury that we cannot afford but - as hardworking families feel the benefits of the UK government's support - we must get the timing right"," Mr Davies said.

Kirsty Williams, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said it is "appalling" Mr Davies has waited until now to speak out on the proposed tax credit cuts, which would start from April.

"Liberal Democrats in the coalition government stopped the Tories introducing these plans and we will continue to do all we can to stop families in Wales being hit by this policy," she said.

Peers voted 307 votes to 277 to pause the cuts until an independent study of their impact is carried out, in what is a major blow to the UK Government.

The House of Lords also voted to compensate those affected in full.

Tax credits are a series of benefits introduced by the last Labour government to help low-paid families.

There are two types: Working Tax Credits, for those in work, and Child Tax Credit, for those with children.