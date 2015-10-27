Scottish Labour deal gives Welsh party freedom hopes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kezia Dugdale agreed a deal for Scottish Labour independence with UK leader Jeremy Corbyn

Welsh Labour is hoping to get more independence from the UK party after a deal was struck to give Scottish Labour more freedom to run its own affairs.

First Minister Carwyn Jones welcomed Jeremy Corbyn's promise to Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, aimed at boosting their chances against the SNP.

Mr Jones said Welsh Labour had developed "our own identity and our own policy platform" in recent years.

"We are now discussing the next steps to cement that progress," he added.

'Positive changes'

A "statement of intent" signed by Ms Dugdale and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn offered Scottish Labour more say over policy, the selection of candidates, and party membership.

A previous Scottish Labour leader, Johann Lamont, had quit the post in 2014 complaining that the party in Scotland was being treated by UK leaders as a "branch office".

Labour, which held power in Scotland in coalition with the Lib Dems from 1999 until 2007, is aiming to unseat the SNP which won an overall majority in 2011.

Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Kezia Dugdale visited Carwyn Jones after her election as Scottish Labour leader in September

Mr Jones said: "I have had good conversations with both Kezia and Jeremy about the need to re-balance our constitutional arrangements to reflect the devolution settlement, and I'm confident we are in a position to make positive changes to the party structure.

"In Welsh Labour we have developed our own identity and our own policy platform over a number of years, and we are now discussing the next steps to cement that progress.

"Under Kezia's leadership Scottish Labour is on the road to recovery, and establishing their own identifiable brand is an important part of that journey."

Ms Dugdale said the deal - which is due to be approved at the 2016 party conference - could mean similar autonomy for Welsh Labour.