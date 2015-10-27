English votes plan shifts unfairness, says Welsh expert
The introduction of "English votes for English laws" could simply "shift the sense of unfairness to other parts of the UK", a Welsh academic has told MPs.
The UK government has proposed the idea as a response to devolution to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Prof Richard Wyn Jones said the plan was a major constitutional change.
The Cardiff University expert said: "Only one in five support the status quo for the governance of England - that's worrying."
He told the public administration and constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday there was a "general anxiety in England about the two unions", referring to the United Kingdom and the European Union.
After a heated debate last week, MPs passed the UK government's proposals to give English MPs a veto on issues deemed only to affect England before such bills went to a final vote by all MPs.
Opponents of the idea claim it will make non-English MPs "second class".