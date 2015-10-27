English votes plan shifts unfairness, says Welsh expert

Image caption Prof Richard Wyn Jones says there is anxiety in England about both the UK and the European Union

The introduction of "English votes for English laws" could simply "shift the sense of unfairness to other parts of the UK", a Welsh academic has told MPs.

The UK government has proposed the idea as a response to devolution to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Prof Richard Wyn Jones said the plan was a major constitutional change.

The Cardiff University expert said: "Only one in five support the status quo for the governance of England - that's worrying."

He told the public administration and constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday there was a "general anxiety in England about the two unions", referring to the United Kingdom and the European Union.

After a heated debate last week, MPs passed the UK government's proposals to give English MPs a veto on issues deemed only to affect England before such bills went to a final vote by all MPs.

Opponents of the idea claim it will make non-English MPs "second class".