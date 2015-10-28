Labour gives MP Stephen Doughty foreign affairs role

Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty has been given a new role by Labour as a shadow Foreign Office minister.

He will speak on Africa, South Asia and international organisation.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Hilary Benn said: "I am delighted that Stephen has joined the shadow Foreign Office team.

"He has a great wealth of knowledge and experience on international and development matters and we are looking forward to working closely with him."

Mr Doughty had been appointed a business spokesman following the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.