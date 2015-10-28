Wales politics

Labour gives MP Stephen Doughty foreign affairs role

Stephen Doughty

Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty has been given a new role by Labour as a shadow Foreign Office minister.

He will speak on Africa, South Asia and international organisation.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Hilary Benn said: "I am delighted that Stephen has joined the shadow Foreign Office team.

"He has a great wealth of knowledge and experience on international and development matters and we are looking forward to working closely with him."

Mr Doughty had been appointed a business spokesman following the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites