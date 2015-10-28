Peers 'angry' at election defeat block government laws

Image caption David Davies says MPs are 'always listening' to the concerns of voters

A senior Welsh Tory MP has accused Labour and Lib Dem peers of blocking government changes to tax credits due to their anger at losing the election.

Monmouth MP David Davies was speaking after Chancellor George Osborne vowed to press ahead with the changes.

Mr Davies warned that "undemocratic, unelected people" were undermining the political status quo.

He told BBC Wales he had concerns about tax credit changes but claimed the UK government was "always listening".

Speaking to Huw Edwards on The Wales Report, Mr Davies said: "The reality is that Labour and Liberal Democrat members in particular are angry that they lost the election.

"They don't see why they lost it so badly and they're going to use their in-built majority in the House of Lords to chuck out anything that they can."

The UK government hopes the changes to tax credits will save £4bn, but critics claim low-income workers could lose up to £1,300 a year.

Lords reform

Mr Davies, who chairs the Commons' Welsh Affairs committee, defended the chancellor's handling of the issue.

He told the programme: "I had concerns, but all of us who are elected members of parliament will be in touch with our constituents all the time, including George Osborne.

"We have to face our electors every five years and ask them to vote for us once again, and that's why we're always listening, we're always willing to make changes."

The Monmouth MP said he would not advocate abolition of the House of Lords amid claims that peers are not allowed to reject financial measures, saying he was a "huge supporter of the status quo".

However he added: "To have undemocratic, unelected people who's job is to oversee things, perhaps ask government to think again, make minor amendments - suddenly chucking out legislation, makes me question the whole thing."

The Wales Report is on BBC One Wales on Wednesday, 28 October at 22:35 GMT.