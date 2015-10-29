Welsh apprentices plan on hold due to UK levy proposals

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Highly skilled apprenticeships at companies such as Airbus in Flintshire will be boosted

Plans to reform apprenticeships in Wales are to be put on hold, because of UK government's own plans for an apprenticeship levy on businesses.

The charge is designed to make sure businesses pay for the skilled workforce of the future.

Wales' deputy skills minister Julie James said the Welsh policy has to wait due to the UK government consultation.

She told the BBC's Wales at Work programme there had been no discussions before the levy announcement.

Ms James said: "We're very distressed about it because we're in the process of consulting on our own policy and this cuts right across."

She said it was an "attack on the devolved nations" and, despite subsequent talks, she was still unclear on the detail of what the levy would mean and how it might impact on Wales' own plans.

"I don't think they gave any thought to devolution whatsoever," she said.

Higher skills

Meanwhile, Ms James said apprenticeships needed to focus on younger school leavers and higher skilled sectors.

She told a conference in Newport on Thursday that too few 16 and 17-year-olds were signing up.

Ms James also stressed the need to fill skill shortages in key sectors such as engineering and IT.

She said there was a perception that apprenticeships were for those not capable of higher level skills.

"We must continue to grow apprenticeships in priority sectors and stretch them to meet emerging skill shortages in technical and highly skilled occupations, such as engineering and IT that will drive productivity," she said.

Wales at Work is on BBC Radio Wales on Thursday, 29 October at 18:30 GMT.