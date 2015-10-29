Wales' 'never-ending constitutional debate' - part 94

Image caption Spoiling for a fight? Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb

Your starter for 10: which Welsh politician said this week? "We won't be talking endlessly about the constitution in this election."

I'll give you the answer shortly, but first an update on the latest war-of-words between Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb and the Welsh government.

Yes, Welsh politicians have been talking about how to stop talking about the constitution. It's what David Cameron might call a "self-licking lollipop".

In a speech in Cardiff on Thursday morning, that had been flagged up by Downing Street in advance, Mr Crabb warned: "There's a real danger in Wales that our full economic potential is being hamstrung by a never ending constitutional debate focused on a theoretical discussion about powers which is entirely divorced from the practical importance of what these powers can actually achieve."

Cue this response from a Welsh government spokesperson: "This is a red herring from a Secretary of State trying to dig himself out of a hole of his own making. The only constitutional obsessive is Stephen Crabb, who seems to talk about little else at the moment. Meanwhile we are concentrating on the things that matter to the people of Wales, such as the economy and increasing prosperity."

That wasn't quite the response to his speech Mr Crabb had hoped for. In an interview ahead of it, he told me: " I would hope that the Welsh government would respond in a way that says, 'yes, we absolutely recognise the truth of what the secretary of state is saying. We want to engage in a pragmatic, practical discussion that settles some of these long-running constitutional issues'.

'Comfortable'

"I know for a fact from my own conversations with the first minister he wants to see the economy of Wales improve, he wants to see the focus of debate shift onto public services and the economy but we're not going to do that if we're living in this rather comfortable, cosy world we've concocted in Wales where we're in perpetual row and disagreement between Cardiff and Westminster. We've actually got to move on beyond that."

According to Mr Crabb, in this "rather comfortable, cosy world" in Wales "we just go round in circles talking about more powers and very theoretical issues".

I have written before how his hope that draft Welsh legislation will draw a line under the debate may be a tad optimistic.

Before I forget, here's the answer to the question in my opening sentence. Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, was asked on Radio 4's The Westminster Hour whether Welsh independence remained party policy.

"That's our long-term aim," she said. "That is not where people are in Wales at the moment. When people want to go more in that direction, of course we'll be ready and waiting to lead but the priorities that people are telling us, their chief concerns are about health and education and that's why we'll be putting those issues at the forefront of our agenda and we won't be talking endlessly about the constitution in this election, albeit there are major problems with our constitution that need sorting out."

Not talking endlessly about the constitution? A true blow to true constitutional obsessives everywhere. I'll get my anorak.

UPDATE: The House of Lords has been taking part in the "never-ending constitutional debate". You can read the Hansard report here.