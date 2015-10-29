Foreign steel in Welsh tanks defended as specialist product

Image copyright General Dynamics Image caption The light tank will be built at a new plant in Merthyr Tydfil

The use of Swedish steel in new Army vehicles being built in Wales has been defended by the UK government.

The 539 AJAX reconnaissance vehicles will be made by General Dynamics at a new plant in Merthyr Tydfil in a £3.5bn deal creating 250 jobs.

Blaenau Gwent Labour MP Nick Smith asked why British steel was not being used in the project.

Commons leader Chris Grayling said the UK government had to source specialist metal "from wherever it comes".

The exchange at Westminster came amid growing fears for the future of the British steel industry in the face of foreign competition.

Limited market

Mr Grayling told MPs on Thursday: "On occasions, when there is a specialist metal requirement, we have to source the specialist metal from wherever it comes from but 97 per cent of the steel being put into Crossrail [in London] is coming from British sources."

He added new aircraft carriers would also be built using British steel.

A spokesman for General Dynamics said: "The quantities of steel required for the AJAX programme are relatively small compared to steel mill monthly outputs, particularly when you consider the steel requirement is spread over eight years.

"However, General Dynamics UK hopes to be able to source steel locally (subject to EU competition rules), at competitive prices throughout the life of the programme.

"It should be noted that some of the steel required for the AJAX vehicles is of a specialist nature, which may limit the market."