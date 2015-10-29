Tax credit cuts problematic, says Tory MP Guto Bebb

Image caption Guto Bebb says opposition in the Lords and Commons shows people are concerned

A Welsh Conservative MP has warned his party's plan to cut tax credits would "penalise the poorest workers".

Aberconwy MP Guto Bebb said the new statutory "living" wage would not take effect in time to make up the losses.

He said it was "difficult to understand" why small firms were being given time to adapt to the changes but families were not.

"The decision to cut so quickly, and I'm afraid so deeply, was clearly problematic," he said.

Chancellor George Osborne has vowed to press ahead with the changes despite their rejection by the House of Lords on Monday.

The UK government hopes the measure will save £4bn but opponents claim families could lose up to £1,300 a year.

Timing 'discrepancy'

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Mr Bebb said: "We still need to look very carefully at creating a system which does support working families, which does support people who are raising children, which does support people who want to do the right thing.

"But we need to create a system which does not penalise those very people due to very high marginal deduction rates, and due to a change which would undoubtedly penalise the poorest workers in society."

Mr Bebb said the decision to introduce a new living wage, set higher than the existing minimum wage, should be supported and applauded by all MPs.

But he said: "There is clearly a discrepancy between the timing of the changes to the new living wage, for example, and of course the changes to the tax credit system.

"There's no balance between the way in which wages will increase and the fact that the tax credits are withdrawn immediately."