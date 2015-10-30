Equality progress in Wales still 'leaves many behind'

Image caption Disabled people are among those who still face barriers to achievement, the report says

Life for many young, disabled, or poorer people is failing to improve despite greater equality in Welsh society, a senior official has warned.

Ann Beynon, equality and human rights commissioner for Wales, said "the gateway to opportunity remains harder to pass through for some groups", including ethnic minorities.

It follows a review of progress on equality over the last five years.

Education, employment and mental health services were said to need improvement.

In a report - Is Britain Fairer? - the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said life had become better for many people but worse for others.

Attainment gap

It highlighted key challenges for Wales:

Children with special education needs are far less likely to get good GCSEs

Muslims have the lowest employment rate of any religious group

More than a third of young adults and people from ethnic minorities live in poverty, compared to a quarter of all adults

Some children with mental health problems are still treated on adult wards

One in five people from an ethnic minority reported discrimination, harassment or abuse

Women are under-represented at all levels in politics in Wales

Ms Beynon said: "This report shows that progress towards equality has been made for some people in certain areas of life.

"However, many people are being left behind."

She promised a fuller report on Wales in December, adding: "We want to see political parties responding to the challenges set by the evidence we are presenting.

"The Equality and Human Rights Commission has a crucial role in ensuring our evidence is a catalyst for change but everyone has an important part to play in achieving a fairer Wales."

Public consultation events on the commission's work will be held in November and December.

Responding to the report, a Welsh government official said the review showed good progress on areas such as homelessness and decreasing mental health stigma.

They added: "While the UK Government's ongoing austerity measures are hitting Welsh families hard, we will continue to do all we can to increase prosperity and promote fairness and equality across Wales."