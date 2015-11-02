Tories pledge to scrap Jobs Growth Wales 'age cap'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Andrew RT Davies claims there is age discrimination in job support

Age restrictions on a flagship job creation scheme will be lifted by the Welsh Conservatives if they win power.

Jobs Growth Wales helps firms employ 16-24 year olds for six months by covering the cost of the minimum wage.

The Tories aim to replace it with a scheme called Journeys to Work, open to all ages, with jobs lasting for a year.

Deputy Skills Minister Julie James claimed it was a "ringing endorsement" of Jobs Growth Wales, saying a new scheme was planned for all adults.

'Skills shortage'

Labour has hailed Jobs Growth Wales - which is part funded with EU money - a big success that has exceeded its targets on the number of jobs created.

However, a review in 2014 found nearly three-quarters of participants would have found work anyway.

In July, a committee of assembly members urged ministers to consider designing a similar scheme for the over-50s.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Julie James said Jobs Growth Wales was created to give young people work experience during the recession

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Labour's age cap on job creation offers nothing to the many thousands of over-25s that want to get on and build a career for themselves.

"Not only does this sell hardworking people short, it's contributing to the acute skills shortage which is holding the Welsh economy back."

The party said it would work with employers to make sure the jobs created lasted longer.

But with no extra funding, the money spent on each job would be cut from the current average of £4,211 to £3,000.

The announcement is part of a set of policies the Tories call Stronger Futures Cymru.

They say they would work with businesses, schools and colleges to promote apprenticeships to students, and encourage schools to forge closer links with businesses in their communities.

Image caption AMs have called for a job creation scheme for over-50s

Responding for the Welsh government, Ms James said: "They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and I welcome this ringing endorsement of our flagship skills policies.

"It is particularly pleasing that they are so popular that the opposition seek not only to continue them, but to extend them too."

Ms James also confirmed plans to introduce a new scheme - Skills for Employment Wales - in April 2016 which would be open to all adults looking for work.

Plaid Cymru's education spokesman Simon Thomas said: "The Conservatives' cynical plans will make it more difficult for young people to gain access to employment.

"Pitting older people against younger people is counter-productive and creates unnecessary divides."