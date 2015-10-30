Port Talbot IT firm Vizolution creates 22 jobs

An IT specialist firm based in Port Talbot is doubling in size by creating 22 jobs with Welsh government help.

Vizolution, based at Baglan Energy Park, has been given £275,000 in grants and loans to hire more developers.

The company, which supplies on-screen technology to contact centres in the financial industry, is now targeting sectors such as telecoms and utilities.

Economy Minister Edwina Hart said the money would help the firm "move up to the next level".