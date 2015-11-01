New law 'could provide low-cost treatments' for patients

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nick Thomas-Symonds explains his bill to BBC Wales' Arwyn Jones

A new law could give NHS patients access to life-saving treatments at a low cost, a Welsh MP has said.

Some proven drugs are not routinely available, according to Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds.

His Off-patent Drugs Bill would let those that have fallen out of patent, but which are effective for uses outside their original licence, to be used routinely on the NHS.

The bill is due to be debated by MPs this week.

The Torfaen MP said: "What the bill does is it, if you like, plugs a gap in the market; where there is a market failure, it allows government to step in and make prescribing of these drugs consistent across the country."

'Remove the barriers'

At present, firms are cautious about sponsoring a treatment for NHS use without a patent.

As such, some drugs in this category are available at very low costs, but are often not routinely prescribed by GPs.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said the new law would "remove the barriers to prescribing drugs like these".

It could benefit hundreds of thousands of people suffering with a variety of conditions, including breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease, the MP said.