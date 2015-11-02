Wales politics

Nursing vacancies 'crisis' action call by Plaid Cymru

A nurse takes a patient's temperature Image copyright Getty Images

More than 1,200 vacant nursing posts across Wales show a "continuing crisis" in recruitment, Plaid Cymru has said.

Health spokesperson Elin Jones said the figures showed a "lack of workforce planning", and called for more training and efforts to re-hire former nurses.

The Welsh government said a record number of nurses - more than 22,000 - were now working in the Welsh NHS.

It added that the UK government had heeded its call to relax visa restrictions on foreign nurses.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites