Nursing vacancies 'crisis' action call by Plaid Cymru

More than 1,200 vacant nursing posts across Wales show a "continuing crisis" in recruitment, Plaid Cymru has said.

Health spokesperson Elin Jones said the figures showed a "lack of workforce planning", and called for more training and efforts to re-hire former nurses.

The Welsh government said a record number of nurses - more than 22,000 - were now working in the Welsh NHS.

It added that the UK government had heeded its call to relax visa restrictions on foreign nurses.