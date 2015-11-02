Nursing vacancies 'crisis' action call by Plaid Cymru
More than 1,200 vacant nursing posts across Wales show a "continuing crisis" in recruitment, Plaid Cymru has said.
Health spokesperson Elin Jones said the figures showed a "lack of workforce planning", and called for more training and efforts to re-hire former nurses.
The Welsh government said a record number of nurses - more than 22,000 - were now working in the Welsh NHS.
It added that the UK government had heeded its call to relax visa restrictions on foreign nurses.