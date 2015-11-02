Steel crisis summit called by Welsh economy minister

Image caption Tata Steel has cut hundreds of jobs at plants including Port Talbot in a bid to stay competitive

Steel firms and union leaders have been called to a crisis summit in Cardiff by the economy minister amid fears for the future of the industry.

Edwina Hart said the Welsh government had called on UK ministers to tackle high energy prices and cheap imports.

Thousands of job losses have been announced at plants across the UK.

Although Mrs Hart said "many of the levers" were out of her control, she would listen to concerns on Thursday and urge UK ministers to take action.

Tata Steel said recently it planned to mothball some operations at Llanwern, Newport, where unions fear the loss of 250 jobs, and at Shotton, Flintshire, where it is claimed 40 jobs could be affected.

Union leaders who lobbied Parliament last Wednesday said they feared thousands more jobs could be at risk.

It followed the announcement of 1,200 jobs being cut at Tata Steel plants in Scunthorpe and the west of Scotland.

On Friday, more than 450 job losses at Caparo plants across the UK were announced after the firm went into administration.

Mrs Hart said: "While many of the levers that can influence the industry are out of the Welsh government's control, by working with the industry I believe there is still much we can do to support the survival of the steel industry in Wales.

"Not enough is being done at a UK level so we must take action now in order to secure a viable future for the steel industry, which is vital to our future economic prosperity."